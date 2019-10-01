Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. N/A 0.00 12.76M -6.03 0.00 Ingevity Corporation 81 1.39 41.70M 3.99 24.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urban Tea Inc. and Ingevity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 4,180,865,006.55% 0% 0% Ingevity Corporation 51,323,076.92% 49.8% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Urban Tea Inc. and Ingevity Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s average target price is $114.6, while its potential upside is 40.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Urban Tea Inc. and Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.71% and 94.2% respectively. Urban Tea Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend while Ingevity Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats Urban Tea Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.