Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -6.03 0.00 Stepan Company 91 1.14 N/A 4.58 21.67

Table 1 highlights Urban Tea Inc. and Stepan Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urban Tea Inc. and Stepan Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Tea Inc. and Stepan Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Stepan Company’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential downside is -78.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.71% of Urban Tea Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.9% of Stepan Company are owned by institutional investors. Urban Tea Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Stepan Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance while Stepan Company has 33.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Stepan Company beats Urban Tea Inc.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.