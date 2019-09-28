Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. N/A 0.00 12.76M -6.03 0.00 Innophos Holdings Inc. 30 1.48 19.18M 1.33 20.38

Table 1 highlights Urban Tea Inc. and Innophos Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 4,191,852,825.23% 0% 0% Innophos Holdings Inc. 64,340,825.23% 9.9% 4.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.71% of Urban Tea Inc. shares and 97.3% of Innophos Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Innophos Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% Innophos Holdings Inc. -3.07% -4.43% -16.06% -9.76% -39.8% 10.76%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend while Innophos Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Innophos Holdings Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc.

Innophos Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces performance-critical and nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care, and industrial end markets. It operates through Food, Health & Nutrition, Industrial Specialties, and Other segments. The companyÂ’s specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture additives in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; mineral and botanical sources for nutritional supplements; pharmaceutical excipients; and abrasives in toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications, such as asphalt modification and petrochemical catalysis. It also provides food and technical grade purified phosphoric acid (PPA) used in the production of fertilizer, and specialty phosphate salts and acids, as well as in beverage and water treatment applications; technical grade sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), a specialty phosphate, which is used as an ingredient in cleaning products, such as industrial and institutional cleaners, automatic dishwashing detergents, and consumer laundry detergents, as well as in water treatment, clay processing, and copper ore processing activities; and detergent grade PPA that is primarily used in the production of STPP. In addition, the company offers granular triple super-phosphate (GTSP), a fertilizer product line used for enhancing crop yields in various agricultural sectors. It serves primarily consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, and specialty chemical manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Innophos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.