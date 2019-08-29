Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shares Declined While Ws Management Lllp Has Increased Holding by $5.97 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 3.37M shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 322,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16M, down from 342,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 22,868 shares to 144,022 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,254 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) reported 774,881 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.04% or 502,943 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,722 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 375,615 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares reported 137,273 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 654,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 240,631 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Limited Co has 1.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 36,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 45,540 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,942 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 112,925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 43,947 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 49,600 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

