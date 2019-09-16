Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shares Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $514,697

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 6,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $235.83. About 937,570 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86M, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 1.78 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research Mgmt holds 0.7% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 10,070 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 213,000 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 10,915 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,402 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 9,882 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 1,745 were reported by Jnba. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 104,585 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt reported 2,850 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,898 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation holds 1,506 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 1,279 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.25% or 16,632 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 125,819 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.05% or 2,799 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

