Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Increased Stake by $5.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 13,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,429 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 102,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 562,594 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table)

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Urban Outfitters Stock Slipped Today – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Dollar Tree Marks Down Family Dollar – The Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Stitch Fix, Revolve, Urban Outfitters, Ulta and Nordstrom – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Tale of 2 Retailers’ Earnings: JWN & URBN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company holds 0% or 8,460 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 0% or 8,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Mackay Shields stated it has 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 76,999 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 252,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 31,400 are held by Snow Cap Mngmt L P. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 7,410 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 0.49% or 245,463 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 259,714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 9 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 550 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 7,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 4,181 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1,232 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 306,892 shares to 221,086 shares, valued at $44.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 10,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,010 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and CPC Sign 25-Year LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and Bechtel Announce Substantial Completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter gives go-ahead for next step at Louisiana facility – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,676 shares to 100,978 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).