Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed by $326,400 Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 63,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 76,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 74.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 46,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 62,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 2.02M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $226.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 502,943 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc reported 180 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 22,536 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested in 65,142 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 14,194 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,724 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 112,603 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 17,542 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.07% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 79,660 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 10,000 shares to 27,689 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).