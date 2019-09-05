Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.28 Million as Shares Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 259.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 182,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 252,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 70,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 1.09 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management Inc owns 6,904 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.48% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Lomas Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gam Holdings Ag owns 278,701 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 2,800 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 192,697 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 175,006 were reported by Old Natl Natl Bank In. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 6,661 shares in its portfolio. Btc Capital Management Incorporated has 22,088 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.5% or 11,263 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca accumulated 145,738 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na has 122,754 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).

