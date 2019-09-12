Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Holding by $461,868; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Has Raised by Diam Company Ltd

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 7,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 86,931 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, up from 79,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.99. About 151,654 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 20,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 208,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 187,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 690,747 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16,728 shares to 83,020 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 55,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,030 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr has 5,107 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 54,708 were accumulated by Nordea Invest. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 9,505 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,246 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.33% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company owns 2,350 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 17,784 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc has invested 1.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Serv Automobile Association reported 0.03% stake. Willingdon Wealth invested in 24,860 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 89,668 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Banque Pictet & Cie holds 10,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Miles Cap Incorporated stated it has 1,861 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Gotham Asset Ltd Com reported 460,098 shares stake. Dupont Mngmt invested in 9,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 246,404 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,194 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Point72 Asset LP owns 34,491 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,084 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 44,125 shares. Sib Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 263,038 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 116,494 shares. Macquarie holds 602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 40,651 shares.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “URBN Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macy’s Shares Plunge 17% as Earnings Results Spark Panic in Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,734 shares to 356,616 shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).