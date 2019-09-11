Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Position; Fj Capital Management Has Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $361,125; Stock Value Declined

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 178.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 335,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 522,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 187,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 2.84 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 1.70M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 19,066 shares to 343,066 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.01% or 235 shares. Clover Prns LP holds 2.01% or 25,000 shares. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,138 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 171,038 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.38M shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 324,772 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0% or 101 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 7,981 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability holds 8,485 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 75,307 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $181.53 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tale of 2 Retailers’ Earnings: JWN & URBN – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macy’s Shares Plunge 17% as Earnings Results Spark Panic in Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30,039 shares to 170,289 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 831,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,015 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 429,023 shares. 1.68 million were reported by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 196,504 shares. Alps Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Numerixs Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.2% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 171,012 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 45,540 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 68,625 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 17,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 98,085 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 89 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Lc owns 114,241 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).