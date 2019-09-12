Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Blackrock Has Cut Position by $8.94 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cs Mckee LP Has Raised Its Holding in Biogen (BIIB) as Valuation Rose

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 406,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 6.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.32 million, down from 7.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 55,717 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $235.09. About 31,439 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,100 shares to 190,140 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,645 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 146,983 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $28.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primeenergy Resources Corp by 23,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Foster L B Co (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.84 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.