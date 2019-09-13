Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position Increased by Matarin Capital Management Llc; Buckingham Asset Management Decreased Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $1.55 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 1.50M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 57,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 432,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, up from 375,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 2.10 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 80,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 482,908 shares. Northern Corp invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 13,000 were reported by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 14,296 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 76,520 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 10,511 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 24,729 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 40,651 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 127,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 197 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 38,442 shares to 84,775 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 53,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,882 shares, and cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Reit 0.0.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 46,307 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 17,525 shares. First Retail Bank owns 7,682 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hm Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,030 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 7,120 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Limited Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited reported 5,866 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mckinley Carter Wealth, a West Virginia-based fund reported 9,503 shares. 2.82 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Orrstown Fincl Services has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Conning holds 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 116,425 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 21,721 shares to 75,621 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 100,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.