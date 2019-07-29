Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position Has Raised by Mackay Shields Llc; Qv Investors Holding in Autozone (AZO) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 87.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 83,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 95,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 302,165 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.17. About 68,541 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.18 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,300 shares. 335 were accumulated by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Co Dc. American Group Incorporated holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 8,684 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 70,378 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 266 shares. Illinois-based Css Ltd Company Il has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt stated it has 578 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 31,645 shares. Summit Asset Management Lc has invested 0.89% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 14,465 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 88,848 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 36,006 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Serv Limited Liability stated it has 238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 374 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 936 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23,612 shares to 46,513 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Urban Outfitters Looks Lucrative Despite 15% Fall in 3 Months – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” Plan Lock in Gen Z Shoppers? – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters: A Tempting Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Urban Outfitters Stock Lost 24% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Techs Ltd reported 36,900 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bb&T invested in 80,148 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 89,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 75,000 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc has 68,625 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 6,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 20,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 22,763 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And reported 24 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 43,977 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).