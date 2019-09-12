Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holder Vanguard Group Has Cut Holding by $67.46 Million; As Hess (HES) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Primecap Management Company Lifted Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 15,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 8.35 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530.68M, up from 8.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 2.10M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.60M, down from 9.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 2.76M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hess Announces Arrival of Liza Destiny Offshore Guyana – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies by 304,375 shares to 755,154 shares, valued at $38.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Faro Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 390,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corp owns 107,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 46,103 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Walleye Trading Lc reported 19,528 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc reported 57,291 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 3.37 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.93M shares. D E Shaw accumulated 147,755 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 397,551 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 12,400 were reported by Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 561,600 shares. Prospector Prtn Lc reported 0.88% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 167,587 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold URBN shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Gru Llp invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Susquehanna Gp Incorporated Llp reported 136,742 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,217 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.15% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Principal Group Inc stated it has 312,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 2.26M shares. Thompson Management holds 87,050 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 612,236 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 386 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 482,908 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 116,120 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 7,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 72,069 shares.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.20 million shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $363.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).