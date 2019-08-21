Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Position by $590,005; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Declined While Godsey & Gibb Associates Increased Its Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 8,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 179,211 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, up from 171,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 703,718 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR ‘NOT CONCERNED’ ABOUT FIXED-INCOME TRADING UNIT; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD INFO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT: MARCH MUTUAL FUND AUM UP 0.2%; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC PTI.O : RBC INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $11 TARGET PRICE

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 125.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 20,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 36,586 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 16,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 8.83M shares traded or 213.47% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 838,734 shares. Waddell Reed stated it has 0.04% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 33,277 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 1.68M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 62,419 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 22,536 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Inc. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability has 63,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 74,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 0.21% stake. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 7,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital has 0.87% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 125,136 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4.49 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 89,460 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 79,134 shares to 41,082 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 98,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorp.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,798 shares to 240,761 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.