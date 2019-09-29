Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Raised Its Holding by $609,136 as Share Value Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While First National Trust Co Has Boosted Stake

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 91.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 24,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 12,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 27,688 shares as the company's stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 409,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 381,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 4.02M shares traded or 39.02% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,751 shares to 37,519 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,301 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

