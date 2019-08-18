Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

We are contrasting Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) and Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters Inc. 27 0.51 N/A 2.66 8.95 Tailored Brands Inc. 8 0.08 N/A 1.39 3.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urban Outfitters Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. Tailored Brands Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Urban Outfitters Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Tailored Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 11.8% Tailored Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Tailored Brands Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Urban Outfitters Inc. Its rival Tailored Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.2 respectively. Urban Outfitters Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tailored Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urban Outfitters Inc. and Tailored Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Tailored Brands Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average target price is $34.82, while its potential upside is 69.77%. Meanwhile, Tailored Brands Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 117.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tailored Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Urban Outfitters Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares and 0% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Tailored Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28% Tailored Brands Inc. -1.81% -11.13% -37.48% -61.26% -76.13% -64.3%

For the past year Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tailored Brands Inc.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats Tailored Brands Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ MacyÂ’s brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The MenÂ’s Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.