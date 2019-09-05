Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Reaches $23.92 After 3.00% Up Move; Kirby (KEX) Shorts Lowered By 9.53%

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) had a decrease of 9.53% in short interest. KEX’s SI was 4.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.53% from 4.57 million shares previously. With 492,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s short sellers to cover KEX’s short positions. The SI to Kirby Corporation’s float is 7.74%. The stock increased 3.49% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 77,934 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 961,123 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.34B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $24.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:URBN worth $70.32M more.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Urban Outfitters, iQiyi, and At Home Group Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters talks tariff strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things to Know Ahead of Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.86M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $2000 lowest target. $31.86’s average target is 33.19% above currents $23.92 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6.

