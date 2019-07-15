Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Reaches $23.57 After 4.00% Down Move; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 793,773 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN)The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.31 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $22.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:URBN worth $92.36 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dril-Quip had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. See Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) latest ratings:

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & owns 28,957 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares. Gw Henssler And Ltd owns 18,472 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 18,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 316,056 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Comm Financial Bank owns 5,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 1,036 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 726,638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited Company reported 26 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,971 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 1,092 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 8 shares.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 97,059 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by DA Davidson. Wedbush maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Monday, March 4. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.