Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Reaches $23.56 After 9.00% Up Move; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Has 0.87 Sentiment

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.61% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 644,476 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT INVENTORY AT QTR-END INCREASED 8 PCT AT COST; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce PartnershipThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.31 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $25.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:URBN worth $207.72 million more.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 126 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 145 decreased and sold their stakes in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 53.45 million shares, down from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 77 New Position: 49.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $93.65. About 74,512 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has declined 2.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.51M for 8.87 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for 747,639 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 451,721 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 3.7% invested in the company for 53,690 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 2.49% in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 840,600 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Urban Outfitters had 17 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, January 7. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.78M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.