Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Reaches $22.64 After 4.00% Up Move; GCM RESOURCES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (GCLMF) Sellers Increased By 30% Their Shorts

GCM RESOURCES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:GCLMF) had an increase of 30% in short interest. GCLMF’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30% from 3,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 20 days are for GCM RESOURCES PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:GCLMF)’s short sellers to cover GCLMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.25% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 3.79M shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.22 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $23.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:URBN worth $88.68M more.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “URBN Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimate, Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Things to Know Ahead of Urban Outfitters’ (URBN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Among 11 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $2300 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 53.49% above currents $22.64 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Wedbush. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust L P invested in 68,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,761 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 116,137 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 46,745 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,161 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 14,546 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 1,232 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 4,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 58,956 are owned by Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 774,881 were reported by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).