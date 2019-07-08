Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Contrasting side by side

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) and J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters Inc. 29 0.60 N/A 2.73 9.72 J.Jill Inc. 4 0.15 N/A 0.69 6.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. J.Jill Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Urban Outfitters Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Urban Outfitters Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than J.Jill Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 13.9% J.Jill Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urban Outfitters Inc. are 3.1 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor J.Jill Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Urban Outfitters Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than J.Jill Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Outfitters Inc. and J.Jill Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 J.Jill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.76% for Urban Outfitters Inc. with consensus price target of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares and 86.1% of J.Jill Inc. shares. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, J.Jill Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Outfitters Inc. -6.46% -15.89% -13.93% -34.45% -34.77% -20.15% J.Jill Inc. -11% -10.14% -5.28% 1.36% -1.19% 3.07%

For the past year Urban Outfitters Inc. had bearish trend while J.Jill Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc. beats J.Jill Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. Its customers include women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalog. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.