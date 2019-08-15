Urban Edge Props (UE) Coveraged By Compass Point with $20.0000 Target; Theleme Partners Llp Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Research analysts at Compass Point has begun coverage on shares of Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) in a analysts note revealed to investors and clients on 15 August. The financial firm set a “Buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price per share of $20.0000 suggests potential of 19.26% from the stock’s previous stock close.

Theleme Partners Llp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Theleme Partners Llp acquired 35,000 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)'s stock declined 5.64%. The Theleme Partners Llp holds 953,000 shares with $122.83 million value, up from 918,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $132 lowest target. $149.75’s average target is 20.47% above currents $124.3 stock price. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Grp Inc stated it has 26,959 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 82,795 shares. Boston reported 1.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 3,767 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 116,825 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co owns 85,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.2% or 34,226 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.74 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.35% or 516,603 shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 2.05% or 110,455 shares. Johnson Gp accumulated 4,833 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.37% or 22,366 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,867 shares. Campbell Adviser Lc reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion.