Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

Both Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 4.91 N/A 0.94 17.78 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.52 N/A 2.17 7.09

Table 1 highlights Urban Edge Properties and Ready Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ready Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Urban Edge Properties. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Urban Edge Properties’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ready Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ready Capital Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Urban Edge Properties and Ready Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Urban Edge Properties has a 19.62% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and Ready Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 73%. 1.2% are Urban Edge Properties’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties’s stock price has smaller growth than Ready Capital Corporation.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.