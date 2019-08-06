Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 18 4.81 N/A 0.94 17.78 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 21.66 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 22.10% for Urban Edge Properties with average target price of $20. Competitively Five Point Holdings LLC has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 45.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Point Holdings LLC looks more robust than Urban Edge Properties as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 79.1%. Urban Edge Properties’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than Five Point Holdings LLC.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats on 5 of the 9 factors Five Point Holdings LLC.