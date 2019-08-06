Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urban Edge Properties
|18
|4.81
|N/A
|0.94
|17.78
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|21.66
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urban Edge Properties
|0.00%
|11.9%
|3.9%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urban Edge Properties
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
The upside potential is 22.10% for Urban Edge Properties with average target price of $20. Competitively Five Point Holdings LLC has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 45.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Point Holdings LLC looks more robust than Urban Edge Properties as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Urban Edge Properties and Five Point Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 79.1%. Urban Edge Properties’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Urban Edge Properties
|-2.05%
|-2.39%
|-10.15%
|-18.39%
|-24.61%
|0.66%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than Five Point Holdings LLC.
Summary
Urban Edge Properties beats on 5 of the 9 factors Five Point Holdings LLC.
