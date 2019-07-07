Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urban Edge Properties
|19
|5.07
|N/A
|0.94
|19.55
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.08
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Demonstrates Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urban Edge Properties
|0.00%
|11.9%
|3.9%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urban Edge Properties
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Urban Edge Properties is $20, with potential upside of 15.07%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 88.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares and 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Urban Edge Properties
|2.62%
|-2.85%
|-10.42%
|-11.88%
|-11.15%
|10.71%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13.74%
|12.38%
|-0.35%
|-11.96%
|0%
|-15.47%
For the past year Urban Edge Properties has 10.71% stronger performance while American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance.
Summary
Urban Edge Properties beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
