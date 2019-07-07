Urban Edge Properties (UE)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 19 5.07 N/A 0.94 19.55 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.08 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and American Finance Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Urban Edge Properties is $20, with potential upside of 15.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares and 15.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71% American Finance Trust Inc. 13.74% 12.38% -0.35% -11.96% 0% -15.47%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties has 10.71% stronger performance while American Finance Trust Inc. has -15.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.