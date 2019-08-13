Urban Edge Properties (UE) to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019; Neuberger Berman Has 1.09 Sentiment

Neuberger Berman Inc (NEU) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 98 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 90 cut down and sold their stakes in Neuberger Berman Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.05 million shares, down from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neuberger Berman Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 78 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:UE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Urban Edge Properties’s current price of $16.76 translates into 1.31% yield. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 474,873 shares traded. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c

The stock increased 0.68% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $447.88. About 105,680 shares traded or 51.12% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 19.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2.7% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation for 727,017 shares. Archon Partners Llc owns 29,301 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.34% invested in the company for 25,589 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr International Co Inc has invested 1.34% in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,383 shares.

