Urban Edge Properties (UE) to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019; Cadiz (CDZI) Sentiment Is 1.32

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 19 decreased and sold their holdings in Cadiz Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 10.33 million shares, down from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cadiz Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 11.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:UE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Urban Edge Properties’s current price of $17.24 translates into 1.28% yield. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.31M shares traded or 59.54% up from the average. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $347.87 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $8.80 million activity.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 41.18% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. for 2.97 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 436,800 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has 0.66% invested in the company for 847,585 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,318 shares.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 82,643 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has declined 18.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Water Stock Is Now a Play on Cannabis — Specifically, the U.S. Hemp CBD Market – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cadiz Inc.: First NASDAQ-Listed U.S. Company to Enter Joint Venture to Bring Hemp and Hemp-Derived Products to Market to Meet Growing B2B and B2C Market Demands – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDZI, UNIT, BLD – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “An Industry First: Nasdaq-Traded US Company Cadiz Gets Into The Hemp Business – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadiz Inc. Statement on Signing of Senate Bill 307 by California Governor – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion.