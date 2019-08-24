Urban Edge Properties (UE) to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Last Week

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:UE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Urban Edge Properties’s current price of $17.24 translates into 1.28% yield. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 1.29 million shares traded or 58.64% up from the average. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Among 4 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $40 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 133.17% above currents $12.33 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. Jefferies maintained the shares of GLNG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion.

The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report