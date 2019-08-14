Urban Edge Properties (UE) Reaches $16.86 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at DNI METALS ORDINARY SHARES (DMNKF) Lowered By 76.01%

DNI METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMNKF) had a decrease of 76.01% in short interest. DMNKF’s SI was 16,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 76.01% from 66,700 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 1 days are for DNI METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMNKF)’s short sellers to cover DMNKF’s short positions. It closed at $0.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 477,700 shares traded. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/ShrThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.05 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $17.53 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:UE worth $82.04 million more.

DNI Metals Inc. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.11 million. The firm holds a 100% interest in 21 metallic and industrial mineral permits located in the Athabasca region, Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Dumont Nickel Inc. and changed its name to DNI Metals Inc. in May 2010.

