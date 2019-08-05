Urban Edge Properties (UE) Reaches $16.07 52-Week Low; Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (GRAM) Shorts Down By 13.24%

The stock of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.43 target or 4.00% below today’s $16.07 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.95B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $15.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $77.88 million less. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 652,898 shares traded. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500.

Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRAM) had a decrease of 13.24% in short interest. GRAM’s SI was 225,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.24% from 259,800 shares previously. With 167,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Grana Y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GRAM)’s short sellers to cover GRAM’s short positions. It closed at $2.86 lastly. It is down 21.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company has market cap of $498.74 million. The firm engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works.

Urban Edge Properties ope