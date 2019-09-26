Urban Edge Properties (UE) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Shorts at Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Raised By 8.82%

Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. UE’s profit would be $36.35M giving it 16.35 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Urban Edge Properties’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 243,857 shares traded. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 24.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) had an increase of 8.82% in short interest. KALV’s SI was 752,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.82% from 691,700 shares previously. With 180,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s short sellers to cover KALV’s short positions. The SI to Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.25%. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 35,034 shares traded. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has risen 95.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KALV News: 02/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss $5.23M; 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/03/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Rev $2.33M; 16/03/2018 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALV); 29/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2018; 16/05/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals Recognizes HAE Day; 16/03/2018 – KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $58.7 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company has market cap of $212.09 million. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion.