Urban Edge Properties (UE) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Loral Space & Communications (LORL) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. UE’s profit would be $36.11M giving it 14.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Urban Edge Properties’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 198,427 shares traded. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has declined 11.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical UE News: 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q Rev $99.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Urban Edge Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UE); 02/05/2018 – Urban Edge Properties 1Q EPS 18c

Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 38 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 31 reduced and sold their stakes in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 19.97 million shares, down from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Loral Space & Communications Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 20 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 11,071 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mhr Fund Management Llc holds 21.57% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. for 8.53 million shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp owns 1.19 million shares or 10.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 4.64% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 4.42% in the stock. Proxima Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 68,800 shares.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided satellite services to its clients through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion.