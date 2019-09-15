Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urban Edge Properties has 94.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Urban Edge Properties has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Urban Edge Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.90% 3.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Urban Edge Properties and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties N/A 18 17.78 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Urban Edge Properties has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Urban Edge Properties and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

With average price target of $20, Urban Edge Properties has a potential upside of 0.86%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 49.34%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Urban Edge Properties make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urban Edge Properties and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Edge Properties’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.