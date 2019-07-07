Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Comparison side by side

Both Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties 19 5.07 N/A 0.94 19.55 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 12 2.95 N/A 1.48 9.11

Table 1 highlights Urban Edge Properties and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban Edge Properties. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Urban Edge Properties’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Urban Edge Properties and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that Urban Edge Properties is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urban Edge Properties and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Urban Edge Properties’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 15.07%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is $13, which is potential 5.43% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urban Edge Properties is looking more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urban Edge Properties and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 49.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 3.7% -1.47% 12.46% 10.77% 47.06% 33.57%

For the past year Urban Edge Properties was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.