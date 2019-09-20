Uranium Participation (U) EPS Estimated At $0.52; GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (GWLLF) Sellers Decreased By 1.77% Their Shorts

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) had a decrease of 1.77% in short interest. GWLLF’s SI was 44.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.77% from 45.04M shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 9831 days are for GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s short sellers to cover GWLLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.719 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Uranium Participation Corporation (TSE:U) to report $0.52 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 17.46% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. T_U’s profit would be $71.79M giving it 2.01 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Uranium Participation Corporation’s analysts see -206.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 199,571 shares traded. Uranium Participation Corporation (TSE:U) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company has market cap of $577.10 million. The firm invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates . It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. The firm offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, and sedans primarily under the Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. It also researches, develops, and makes auto molds; repairs automobiles; and transports goods, as well as provides truck transportation services.

