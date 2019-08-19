Uranium Energy (UEC) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $365,600; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Allen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 28,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 206,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81M, down from 234,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $257.21. About 551,838 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8886. About 358,282 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 14,270 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 24,460 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 18,942 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 51,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 521,190 shares. Moreover, Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 200 shares. Principal accumulated 25,176 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.93 million shares stake. Cetera Advsr Llc invested in 0.01% or 120,553 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc holds 0% or 8,000 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 110,595 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 5,003 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 1492 Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Exploiting December tax-loss selling – MarketWatch” on December 01, 2011, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Announces 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Sprott Natural Resource Symposium: Day 2 Highlights-T.OR-T.IVN-SRHID-T.WPM-V.EQX-T.SSL-T.GOLD-V.AMX – Stockhouse” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2019 Q3 Report – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Horizons Introduces Canada’s First Uranium ETF – Investing News Network” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,030 activity.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 279.58 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 119,051 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $57.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.