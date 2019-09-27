Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A -1.99 278.91M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Uranium Energy Corp. and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% PolyMet Mining Corp. 79,552,196,235.03% -7% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uranium Energy Corp. and PolyMet Mining Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 7.4%. Uranium Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. was less bearish than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Summary

PolyMet Mining Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.