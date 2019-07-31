Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Both Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Livent Corporation 10 2.21 N/A 0.83 9.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uranium Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15% Livent Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. are 15.9 and 15.7. Competitively, Livent Corporation has 3.5 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Livent Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Livent Corporation’s potential upside is 96.37% and its average price target is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Livent Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2% Livent Corporation -13.73% -36.15% -40.49% -58.25% 0% -43.55%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has 11.2% stronger performance while Livent Corporation has -43.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Livent Corporation beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.