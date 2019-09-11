Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 21.31 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Uranium Energy Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Uranium Energy Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares and 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares. 2.2% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

Energy Fuels Inc. beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.