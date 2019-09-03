Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

Since Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 4 0.10 N/A -2.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Uranium Energy Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Uranium Energy Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Covia Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. is 15.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.2. The Current Ratio of rival Covia Holdings Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Uranium Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Covia Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Uranium Energy Corp. and Covia Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Covia Holdings Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Covia Holdings Corporation’s average target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 116.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares and 27.8% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Covia Holdings Corporation -3.87% -12.12% -61.33% -63.06% -90.33% -49.12%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Covia Holdings Corporation

Summary

Covia Holdings Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials. In addition, the company provides its energy customers with a selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity, as well as to address surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. The company was formerly known as Unimin Corporation and changed its name to Covia Holdings Corporation in June 2018. Covia Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Chesterland, Ohio.