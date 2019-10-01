Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Comparison side by side

Since Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 174.84M -0.09 0.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 11 1.81 65.10M -3.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uranium Energy Corp. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Uranium Energy Corp. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 18,454,718,176.06% -20.3% -15.2% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 588,075,880.76% -21% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s beta is 2.57 which is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

15.4 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. Its rival U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Uranium Energy Corp. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.25, with potential upside of 28.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Uranium Energy Corp. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 0%. 2.2% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has -20.77% weaker performance while U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 36.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Uranium Energy Corp. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.