Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Comparison side by side

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

Table 1 demonstrates Uranium Energy Corp. and Teck Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Uranium Energy Corp.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Teck Resources Limited’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Uranium Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.4 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teck Resources Limited are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teck Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Uranium Energy Corp. and Teck Resources Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Teck Resources Limited’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 62.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Teck Resources Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.