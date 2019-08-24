Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Contrasting side by side

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.49 N/A 0.04 191.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Uranium Energy Corp. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2% Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

15.4 and 15.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. Its rival Nexa Resources S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.9 respectively. Uranium Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nexa Resources S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. and Nexa Resources S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Nexa Resources S.A.’s potential upside is 53.89% and its consensus target price is $13.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares and 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares. About 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Nexa Resources S.A.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.