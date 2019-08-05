Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Uranium Energy Corp. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Uranium Energy Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.30% -15.20% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Uranium Energy Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 69.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Uranium Energy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Uranium Energy Corp.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Uranium Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.4 and a Quick Ratio of 15.2. Competitively, Uranium Energy Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uranium Energy Corp.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Uranium Energy Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Uranium Energy Corp.’s competitors beat Uranium Energy Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.