Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uranium Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uranium Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Energy Corp.’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.25 beta.

Liquidity

Uranium Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 and a Quick Ratio of 15.7. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Uranium Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexco Resource Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uranium Energy Corp. and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 34% respectively. 2.1% are Uranium Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2% Alexco Resource Corp. 6.93% 8% -10.74% 27.06% -23.4% 14.91%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

Alexco Resource Corp. beats Uranium Energy Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.