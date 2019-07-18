Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)

Both Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. 1 11.81 N/A 0.03 26.64 Paringa Resources Limited 5 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ur-Energy Inc. and Paringa Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ur-Energy Inc. and Paringa Resources Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ur-Energy Inc. and Paringa Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 0%. About 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. -2.6% -5.1% 10.09% 10.11% 11.58% 27.03% Paringa Resources Limited -4.98% 1.58% 0% 0% 0% -32.24%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. has 27.03% stronger performance while Paringa Resources Limited has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Ur-Energy Inc. beats Paringa Resources Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.