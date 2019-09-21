Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ur-Energy Inc. has 22.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ur-Energy Inc. has 55.71% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ur-Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.30% -6.30% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ur-Energy Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ur-Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Ur-Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Ur-Energy Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ur-Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc.’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ur-Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ur-Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Ur-Energy Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ur-Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ur-Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.