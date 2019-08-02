UQM Technologies Inc. (UQM) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UQM Technologies Inc. 2 5.95 N/A -0.13 0.00 Tower International Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 3.26 9.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) and Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tower International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

UQM Technologies Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tower International Inc.’s 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

UQM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tower International Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Tower International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UQM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UQM Technologies Inc. and Tower International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tower International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UQM Technologies Inc. and Tower International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 91%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Tower International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18% Tower International Inc. 0.06% 59.26% 31.29% 4.66% -2.07% 29.41%

For the past year UQM Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Tower International Inc.

Summary

Tower International Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors UQM Technologies Inc.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.