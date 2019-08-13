UQM Technologies Inc. (UQM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts company, UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of UQM Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has UQM Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing UQM Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UQM Technologies Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for UQM Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

The peers have a potential upside of 51.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UQM Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year UQM Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than UQM Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UQM Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. UQM Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UQM Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

UQM Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, UQM Technologies Inc.’s peers are 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

UQM Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UQM Technologies Inc.’s peers beat UQM Technologies Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.